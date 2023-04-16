headset

probably agree with the comment....



I'm looking forward to tonight's bout...



Joe Joyce is stepping up to the heavyweight party....



He is a name that can't be dismissed and will give the names mentioned a decent fight and could well trouble them or even maybe take them out.... I'm liking what I see of him..... will the others look to duck him should he win tonight and call them out.....Interesting times I would say!



Hoping for a Joyce win & Knockout tonight







