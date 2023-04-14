Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2023, 05:54:30 PM
cops gross misconduct over Harvey Price
Today at 04:40:04 PM
WhatsApp messages
Two serving and six former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct over the chat



thats some of todays cops for you - is it any wonder people are losing faith in them when you read articles like that about them......

probably viewed as banter by many but not when you are a copper or put it down for all to see for example -

face to face chat with good mates is the only safe chat these days .......



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/police-officers-metropolitan-police-london-southwark-met-b2319924.html
