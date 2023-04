headset

Offline



Posts: 6 808





Posts: 6 808 Ex-Everton star arrested on suspicion of child sex offences « on: Today at 04:10:24 PM »





another with all charges dropped ----- it must be tough having charges like that hanging over you - it can not be good for your health - those making the accusations need a bit of ***** excuse the pun.......



i wonder if it was GS in the end



thats 2 cleared of all charges this year if you include mason.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22041471/everton-star-child-sex-offences-cleared-police/ has case DROPPED and will face no further action...............another with all charges dropped ----- it must be tough having charges like that hanging over you - it can not be good for your health - those making the accusations need a bit of ***** excuse the pun.......i wonder if it was GS in the endthats 2 cleared of all charges this year if you include mason. Logged