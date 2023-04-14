headset

i don't mind helping the less well-off of this country but my taxes are going to the wrong sort here....



why labour and its supporters don't call this type of wrongdoing out is baffling, to say the least.....



call me what you wish but we have our priorities wrong on this one.....



we are being taken for a ride ..... no pun intended!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22034527/britains-asylum-bill-2billion-since-rwanda-deal-signed/ its an ongoing concern for many - those in poverty must be hurt when they read the eye-watering figure of 2 billion is spent/wasted on 'illegal boat people'