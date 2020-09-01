Welcome,
April 15, 2023, 02:40:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City (Read 116 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 808
Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:56 AM »
a big big game tonight for Boro.
do we need a win or is a draw still a good result?
we should have enough about us to clinch a playoff place IMO.
a defeat tonight might set a few hearts flapping from the usual suspects.
2-1 Boro - Giles to score first.
Lenihan to score anytime...
CMON BORO !!!
Loud & Proud for those going tonight.
Follow Follow Follow!!!
Jonny Woodgate is a red!
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855934/michael-carrick-interview-middlesbrough-hopes-jonathan-woodgate-influence-and-chuba-akpom
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 96
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:34:04 PM »
Boro 5 - 1
Canaries
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 96
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:39 PM »
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 413
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:15 PM »
Fucking hell Crocket lad! I had to double take that prediction for an edit - but no.
Tomorrows Grand National winner please.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
