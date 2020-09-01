Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
a big big game tonight for Boro.

do we need a win or is a draw still a good result?

we should have enough about us to clinch a playoff place IMO.

a defeat tonight might set a few hearts flapping from the usual suspects.



2-1 Boro - Giles to score first.

Lenihan to score anytime...

CMON BORO !!!



Loud & Proud for those going tonight.

Follow Follow Follow!!!

Jonny Woodgate is a red!


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855934/michael-carrick-interview-middlesbrough-hopes-jonathan-woodgate-influence-and-chuba-akpom
Boro 5 - 1  Canaries   monkey
Fucking hell Crocket lad! I had to double take that prediction for an edit - but no.

Tomorrows Grand National winner please.
