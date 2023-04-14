Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2023, 10:37:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough Vs Norwich City  (Read 90 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 808


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:51:56 AM »
a big big game tonight for Boro.

do we need a win or is a draw still a good result?

we should have enough about us to clinch a playoff place IMO.

a defeat tonight might set a few hearts flapping from the usual suspects.



2-1 Boro - Giles to score first.

Lenihan to score anytime...

CMON BORO !!!



Loud & Proud for those going tonight.

Follow Follow Follow!!!

Jonny Woodgate is a red!


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855934/michael-carrick-interview-middlesbrough-hopes-jonathan-woodgate-influence-and-chuba-akpom
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 96


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:04 PM »
Boro 5 - 1  Canaries   monkey
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 96


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:04:39 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 12:34:04 PM
Boro 5 - 1  Canaries   monkey




 monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 