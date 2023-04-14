headset

do we need a win or is a draw still a good result?



we should have enough about us to clinch a playoff place IMO.



a defeat tonight might set a few hearts flapping from the usual suspects.







2-1 Boro - Giles to score first.



Lenihan to score anytime...



CMON BORO !!!







Loud & Proud for those going tonight.



Follow Follow Follow!!!



Jonny Woodgate is a red!





