a big big game tonight for Boro.
do we need a win or is a draw still a good result?
we should have enough about us to clinch a playoff place IMO.
a defeat tonight might set a few hearts flapping from the usual suspects.
2-1 Boro - Giles to score first.
Lenihan to score anytime...
CMON BORO !!!
Loud & Proud for those going tonight.
Follow Follow Follow!!!
Jonny Woodgate is a red!https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855934/michael-carrick-interview-middlesbrough-hopes-jonathan-woodgate-influence-and-chuba-akpom