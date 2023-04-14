Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2023, 12:23:30 PM
Author Topic: Gary Parkinson Tribute night videos  (Read 51 times)
« on: Today at 07:15:51 AM »
the two tribute youtube vids for the Boro legend Gary Gary Gary Parkinson!!

the night was arranged by another Boro legend Bernie Slaven............... Well done Bernie

both parts one and two are worth a watch for any old Boro heads out there.......some old faces also on show!

  Chris McGlade doesn't fu%k about it and goes close to the bone in part two all in a banter-type way though and a good crack IMO .. the snowflakes wont like him.... monkey

Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvWACxLX0PA

 Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UvQbgYd9tg
