the two tribute youtube vids for the Boro legend Gary Gary Gary Parkinson!!
the night was arranged by another Boro legend Bernie Slaven............... Well done Bernie
both parts one and two are worth a watch for any old Boro heads out there.......some old faces also on show!
Chris McGlade doesn't fu%k about it and goes close to the bone in part two all in a banter-type way though and a good crack IMO .. the snowflakes wont like him....
Part 1https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvWACxLX0PA
Part 2https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UvQbgYd9tg