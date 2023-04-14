headset

Gary Parkinson Tribute night videos



the night was arranged by another Boro legend Bernie Slaven............... Well done Bernie



both parts one and two are worth a watch for any old Boro heads out there.......some old faces also on show!



Chris McGlade doesn't fu%k about it and goes close to the bone in part two all in a banter-type way though and a good crack IMO .. the snowflakes wont like him....



Part 1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvWACxLX0PA



Part 2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UvQbgYd9tg

