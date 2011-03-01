littlefatso

Re: The economy



Had one to many Jabs



UK expected to be only major economy to shrink in 2023 - IMF



UK expected to be only major economy to shrink in 2023 - IMF

Re: The economy



Sunlit uplands



Oven ready trade agreement with USA



Sunlit uplands

Oven ready trade agreement with USA

USA utterly snub the fuck out of us as Sunak goes to kiss his ass in Belfast whist he can't wait to fuck off south to grovel for the Irish vote at home.