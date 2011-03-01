Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The economy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:18:16 PM »
Booming  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:50 PM »
Have you been reading the Zelensky daily again Bob  

Had one to many Jabs  :duh:

UK expected to be only major economy to shrink in 2023 - IMF

http://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fbusiness-64452995&psig=AOvVaw0PXKjTZCMAt8xODXwmXMns&ust=1681477555526000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CA8QjhxqFwoTCLDax5j2pv4CFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD     
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:57 PM »
Fuck right off

Sunlit uplands

Oven ready trade agreement with USA

USA utterly snub the fuck out of us as Sunak goes to kiss his ass in Belfast whist he can't wait to fuck off south to grovel for the Irish vote at home.
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:49:20 PM »
 charles


That's right , Biden got off his plane climbed down the stairs & pushed Sunak out of the way to shake hands with some old codger dressed up like a jazz band

think he thought Sunak was the Limo driver 
