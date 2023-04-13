headset

Offline



Posts: 6 786





Posts: 6 786 The Premier League can ditch Sky and BT « on: Today at 11:21:33 AM »



Now I enjoy the Sky product bar the odd 12.30 pm kick-offs they put club supporters through.



of course, if my subscription was £10 as opposed to what we pay for today's sky ' football package ' then it has to be a goer for me due to the fact i enjoy the premier league while still supporting a championship club in Middlesbrough on a Saturday.



the downside is they won't hold those prices to a tenner for long .....like all businesses, the price will soon rise once the subs start rolling in....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11965517/Premier-League-ditch-Sky-launch-Netflix.html#comments



Simon Jordon gives his thoughts on the said possibility he to be fair has often said its what they should be doing.Now I enjoy the Sky product bar the odd 12.30 pm kick-offs they put club supporters through.of course, if my subscription was £10 as opposed to what we pay for today's sky ' football package ' then it has to be a goer for me due to the fact i enjoy the premier league while still supporting a championship club in Middlesbrough on a Saturday.the downside is they won't hold those prices to a tenner for long .....like all businesses, the price will soon rise once the subs start rolling in.... Logged