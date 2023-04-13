Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2023, 12:23:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Premier League can ditch Sky and BT  (Read 25 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 786


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:21:33 AM »
Simon Jordon gives his thoughts on the said possibility he to be fair has often said its what they should be doing.

Now I enjoy the Sky product bar the odd 12.30 pm kick-offs they put club supporters through.

of course, if my subscription was £10 as opposed to what we pay for today's sky '  football package ' then it has to be a goer for me due to the fact i enjoy the premier league while still supporting a championship club in Middlesbrough on a Saturday.

the downside is they won't hold those prices to a tenner for long .....like all businesses, the price will soon rise once the subs start rolling in....


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11965517/Premier-League-ditch-Sky-launch-Netflix.html#comments
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 