Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2023, 02:55:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Black and Tans  (Read 70 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 787


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:06:11 AM »
what a silly senile old bastard Joe is....

does anybody still listen to this daft twat!

sleepy Joe takes another pop at us Brits ...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11968115/White-House-forced-correct-Joe-Biden-Black-Tans-jibe.html#comments
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 18 032



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:58 PM »
Nearly as mad as the BashiBazooks, them lads
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 18 032



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:38 PM »
The three most powerful men in the world have doubtful sanity
Logged
littlefatso
**
Online Online

Posts: 89


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:20:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:06:11 AM
what a silly senile old bastard Joe is....

does anybody still listen to this daft twat!

sleepy Joe takes another pop at us Brits ...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11968115/White-House-forced-correct-Joe-Biden-Black-Tans-jibe.html#comments
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 