headset

Offline



Posts: 6 787





Posts: 6 787 Black and Tans « on: Today at 11:06:11 AM »



does anybody still listen to this daft twat!



sleepy Joe takes another pop at us Brits ...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11968115/White-House-forced-correct-Joe-Biden-Black-Tans-jibe.html#comments what a silly senile old bastard Joe is....does anybody still listen to this daft twat!sleepy Joe takes another pop at us Brits ... Logged