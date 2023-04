headset

One Directions Liam Payne hints at spectacular Tommy Fury
Today at 06:42:00 AM



now two things they do appeal to the new generation and i cant in many respects fault anyone making a few quid if they can but in the same breath what a mockery they ae making of the great art of boxing...



i would never cough up money to watch one but it appears many others will and money will always talk......









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22020511/one-direction-liam-payne-tommy-fury-fight/ it seems to be the way forward all these 'tv type celebs' entering the ring for a 'boxing match'now two things they do appeal to the new generation and i cant in many respects fault anyone making a few quid if they can but in the same breath what a mockery they ae making of the great art of boxing...i would never cough up money to watch one but it appears many others will and money will always talk...... Logged