headset

Online



Posts: 6 776





Posts: 6 776 Iil never forget the summer of 1996 « on: Today at 06:17:13 AM »



get the bid won Uk and lets bring them summer nights down the boozer and in the gardens back watching England .....





English and proud ..............















https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22022527/rishi-sunak-on-uk-ireland-euros-28-bid/ says Rishi Sunak............................... got to agree with Rishi get the Euro's played in the Uk....its a pull for the Uk economy and we are on the up at the moment as an international football team both men and ladies......get the bid won Uk and lets bring them summer nights down the boozer and in the gardens back watching England .....English and proud .............. Logged