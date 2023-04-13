headset

going to cost a few quid and to think he was at Brum only 24 months a so ago and plying his trade in the championship - now commanding £100+ in the transfer market at his age is unreal...... some player mind you..... he and Declan Rice will be sought after this summer...............both will improve many a top team IMO.......



Both top English talents.... Liverpool and Man Utd could do with them to themselves back into any title reckoning next season. One for the premier league watchers to keep an eye on





