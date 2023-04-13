headset

Online



Posts: 6 776





Posts: 6 776 Vincent Kompany is Tottenhams No1 target « on: Today at 05:58:39 AM »



the offer will be to good to turn down - that all said it's a big step up from the championship.





Sometimes the grass is not always greener as Potter found out to some respects .... in Kompany's favour he comes across a bit like Arteta calm and cool coming from the Pep mould a bit like Boro's Carrick as well - maybe the new generation style of coach/manager with a calm approach and not a ranter like many before him.



it would be a kick in the teeth for Burnley but I'm not sure i could turn down a top 6 move asa player or coach/manager. If it were me. Soi can see it happening.



He has done wonders with Burnley...............





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22022886/man-city-legend-vincent-kompany-tottenham-manager-burnley/ Interesting one - I can see it coming off if the is genuine interest in Kompany from Spurs.the offer will be to good to turn down - that all said it's a big step up from the championship.Sometimes the grass is not always greener as Potter found out to some respects .... in Kompany's favour he comes across a bit like Arteta calm and cool coming from the Pep mould a bit like Boro's Carrick as well - maybe the new generation style of coach/manager with a calm approach and not a ranter like many before him.it would be a kick in the teeth for Burnley but I'm not sure i could turn down a top 6 move asa player or coach/manager. If it were me. Soi can see it happening.He has done wonders with Burnley............... Logged