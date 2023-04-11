Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All you jabbed up people  (Read 881 times)
littlefatso
« on: April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM »
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html    
kippers
« Reply #1 on: April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM »
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: April 11, 2023, 04:11:24 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.

As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: April 11, 2023, 07:39:30 PM »
Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .  :like:



Quote from: kippers on April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .

It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards  :wanker:

You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly

Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM »
 There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: April 11, 2023, 10:04:30 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.
Snoozy
« Reply #6 on: April 12, 2023, 07:25:19 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 11, 2023, 10:04:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.

Its coming
littlefatso
« Reply #7 on: April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM »
Basic fact from personal experince at work

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs "   Not a single person 

Loads of lads have said to me :

" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: April 12, 2023, 09:56:25 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM
Basic fact from personal experince at work

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs "   Not a single person 

Loads of lads have said to me :

" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "

👍👍👍
littlefatso
« Reply #9 on: April 19, 2023, 05:46:23 PM »
Safe & Effective  klins
BMX Bandit

« Reply #10 on: April 19, 2023, 10:50:17 PM »
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.

Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.

Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.


I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.
littlefatso
« Reply #11 on: April 20, 2023, 06:38:51 AM »
Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work

For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it


boro-bob
« Reply #12 on: April 20, 2023, 09:25:26 AM »
People have been having complications with vaccines for years but it doesnt normally get reported. Out of the millions of people vaccinated each year the death rate directly due to them is minimal.
BMX Bandit

« Reply #13 on: April 20, 2023, 12:33:11 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 20, 2023, 06:38:51 AM
Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work

For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it





Absolutely.

Im in agreement
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: April 20, 2023, 12:41:05 PM »
Quote from: BMX Bandit on April 19, 2023, 10:50:17 PM
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.

Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.

Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.


I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.

Exactly the same for me.

I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.

Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.

Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: April 20, 2023, 01:41:04 PM »
What a load of shite. Steve Goldby will put you all right
Snoozy
« Reply #16 on: April 20, 2023, 03:18:27 PM »
2024 is the year the damage caused by the V will be undeniable is the prediction Ive heard
headset
« Reply #17 on: April 20, 2023, 03:39:19 PM »
all the tin foil heads flapping & bumping their gums ...    I've had the full monty boosters the lot and still in great shape ...with a paid flu jab thrown in....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: April 20, 2023, 03:59:07 PM »
There HAS to be sweet irony here. The anti jabbers and folk arguing that COVID was over-egged by doctors putting 'covid' on every death cert (according to them), now argue that every fucker that has fallen ill since the vaccine came in is down to those vaccines  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

Love it.
littlefatso
« Reply #19 on: April 20, 2023, 05:11:18 PM »
No irony at all Bob

They did plaster most death certificates with COVID as the cause of death . Instead of putting the real cause of death and adding covid positive .

One bloke got shot 20 times by USA Cops , Shot stone cold dead , When they made his certificate out it said cause of death COVID , Becuase at the time he was riddled with bullets he happened to be Covid positive ..


I Have seen my own mother develop blood cancer since she got the jab  :unlike:

As Snoozy says its a matter of time  lost
BMX Bandit

« Reply #20 on: April 21, 2023, 01:07:13 AM »
A friend or should I say an ex friend of mine lost a person he cared for due to her illnesses resulting in her being bed bound for near to 15 years.

Her body simply gave up under the huge strain of her escalating weight and bed sores.

On her death certificate, it was classed as Covid


It was not covid it was the obesity and the shutdown of her vital organs
Snoozy
« Reply #21 on: April 21, 2023, 01:11:41 AM »
The husband of my Mams best friend had inoperable bowl cancer and was in hospital 13 weeks before his death. Was tested weekly for covid but not once tested positive but first thing on his death certificate was C19. Wife protested to have it taken off but was denied,
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: April 21, 2023, 09:13:45 AM »
We dont even know what a doctor is *supposed* to write on a death cert. I cant see that they choose just one ailment out of maybe five.
Snoozy
« Reply #23 on: April 21, 2023, 02:10:47 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2023, 09:13:45 AM
We dont even know what a doctor is *supposed* to write on a death cert. I cant see that they choose just one ailment out of maybe five.

How about what actually caused the death and not something he never tested positive for or showed any symptoms of? 🙄🤔
littlefatso
« Reply #24 on: April 21, 2023, 03:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on April 21, 2023, 02:10:47 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2023, 09:13:45 AM
We dont even know what a doctor is *supposed* to write on a death cert. I cant see that they choose just one ailment out of maybe five.

How about what actually caused the death and not something he never tested positive for or showed any symptoms of? 🙄🤔


 :like: :like:


Read this its criminal .

Off
@MrsCharWright
 IG..  just read the last part.  He was classed as unvaccinated because his death was within 2 weeks of the jab   

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #25 on: April 21, 2023, 05:36:57 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 21, 2023, 03:48:33 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on April 21, 2023, 02:10:47 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2023, 09:13:45 AM
We dont even know what a doctor is *supposed* to write on a death cert. I cant see that they choose just one ailment out of maybe five.

How about what actually caused the death and not something he never tested positive for or showed any symptoms of? 🙄🤔




 :like: :like:

 
Read this its criminal .

Off
@MrsCharWright
 IG..  just read the last part.  He was classed as unvaccinated because his death was within 2 weeks of the jab   



 
littlefatso
« Reply #26 on: April 21, 2023, 05:47:12 PM »
What's the  for Bob ?

You don't think there is anything wrong with classing dead people as unvaccinated if they only had the jab 10 days before they died ?
littlefatso
« Reply #27 on: April 30, 2023, 06:55:53 AM »
Those lingering spike protene's  klins klins klins

Suzanne Gazda MD is a neurologist with 4,000 patients. The vast majority were advised to take the vaccine by other doctors. The vast majority of those got significantly worse after they took the COVID vaccine.     

http://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1652390639458287620?s=20       
littlefatso
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:21:41 AM »
Another Poison Pusher Bites The Dust   lost :duh:




video clip featuring a group of individuals, including Brian, who tragically passed away unexpectedly after mocking others. I invite you to watch this clip, which has already garnered an impressive 100,000 views. 

Short Video
http://twitter.com/OV_Matter/status/1657470477110214657?s=20     
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Posts: 559


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:29:39 AM »
Only the gullible got vaccinated.
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:32:12 AM »
Victims of a millitary grade Phsyop of total fear .. worked on quite a few of them ..

Still can't believe people watched fat johnson the liar and Hancock and soaked up every last word these pair of cunts spouted  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
boro-bob
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:04:07 AM »
People have been dying with after effects of vaccines for years, its obviously in some peoples make up, but the risks still outweigh the advantages.
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:05:10 PM »
The number of excess deaths is something that needs more man coverage.
