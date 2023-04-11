|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.
As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
littlefatso
|
Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?
It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.
Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal
As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .
It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards
You must have been watching to much Doctor
Hilary
Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly
Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
littlefatso
|
Basic fact from personal experince at work
Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person
Loads of lads have said to me :
" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Snoozy
|
Basic fact from personal experince at work
Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person
Loads of lads have said to me :
" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "
👍👍👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 37
|
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.
Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.
Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.
I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 37
|
Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work
For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it
Absolutely.
Im in agreement
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.
Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.
Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.
I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.
Exactly the same for me.
I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.
Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.
Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
littlefatso
|
No irony at all Bob
They did plaster most death certificates with COVID as the cause of death . Instead of putting the real cause of death and adding covid positive .
One bloke got shot 20 times by USA Cops , Shot stone cold dead , When they made his certificate out it said cause of death COVID , Becuase at the time he was riddled with bullets he happened to be Covid positive ..
I Have seen my own mother develop blood cancer since she got the jab
As Snoozy says its a matter of time
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 37
|
A friend or should I say an ex friend of mine lost a person he cared for due to her illnesses resulting in her being bed bound for near to 15 years.
Her body simply gave up under the huge strain of her escalating weight and bed sores.
On her death certificate, it was classed as Covid
It was not covid it was the obesity and the shutdown of her vital organs
|
|
|
|
Logged
|