littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 All you jabbed up people « on: April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM »



I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "



" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "













Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co



100% Pure Blood and proud





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co100% Pure Blood and proud « Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:21 AM by littlefatso » Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 614





Posts: 3 614 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #1 on: April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM »



It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.



Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 917





Posts: 7 917 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #2 on: April 11, 2023, 04:11:24 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM



I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "



" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "













Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co



100% Pure Blood and proud





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html

There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co100% Pure Blood and proud

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.



As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London. I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London. Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #3 on: April 11, 2023, 07:39:30 PM »







Quote from: kippers on April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM



It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.



Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal



Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .



It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards



You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly



Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs . Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastardsYou must have been watching to much DoctorShillary Jones on Breakfast tellyJust watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs . Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 856







Posts: 4 856 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #4 on: April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM » There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #7 on: April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM »



Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person



Loads of lads have said to me :



" I wont be taking any more "

" I wish I never got any "

" I have never been right since I got them "

" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "

" I was going on holiday so I had to have it " Basic fact from personal experince at workNot a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single personLoads of lads have said to me :" I wont be taking any more "" I wish I never got any "" I have never been right since I got them "" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "" I was going on holiday so I had to have it " Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 674





Posts: 674 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #8 on: April 12, 2023, 09:56:25 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM



Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person



Loads of lads have said to me :



" I wont be taking any more "

" I wish I never got any "

" I have never been right since I got them "

" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "

" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "

Basic fact from personal experince at workNot a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single personLoads of lads have said to me :" I wont be taking any more "" I wish I never got any "" I have never been right since I got them "" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "

👍👍👍 👍👍👍 Logged

BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 37





Posts: 37 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #10 on: April 19, 2023, 10:50:17 PM » Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.



Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.



Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.





I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time. Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:38:51 AM » Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work



For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it





Logged

boro-bob

Offline



Posts: 2 925





Posts: 2 925 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 AM » People have been having complications with vaccines for years but it doesnt normally get reported. Out of the millions of people vaccinated each year the death rate directly due to them is minimal. Logged Premier League, you're having a laugh !!

BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 37





Posts: 37 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:33:11 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 06:38:51 AM Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work



For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it











Absolutely.



Im in agreement Absolutely.Im in agreement Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 917





Posts: 7 917 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:41:05 PM » Quote from: BMX Bandit on April 19, 2023, 10:50:17 PM Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.



Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.



Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.





I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.



Exactly the same for me.



I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.



Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.



Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions. Exactly the same for me.I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 674





Posts: 674 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:18:27 PM » 2024 is the year the damage caused by the V will be undeniable is the prediction Ive heard Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 855





Posts: 6 855 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:39:19 PM » I've had the full monty boosters the lot and still in great shape ...with a paid flu jab thrown in.... all the tin foil heads flapping & bumping their gums ...I've had the full monty boosters the lot and still in great shape ...with a paid flu jab thrown in.... Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 18 042







Posts: 18 042 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:59:07 PM »



Love it. There HAS to be sweet irony here. The anti jabbers and folk arguing that COVID was over-egged by doctors putting 'covid' on every death cert (according to them), now argue that every fucker that has fallen ill since the vaccine came in is down to those vaccinesLove it. Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:11:18 PM »



They did plaster most death certificates with COVID as the cause of death . Instead of putting the real cause of death and adding covid positive .



One bloke got shot 20 times by USA Cops , Shot stone cold dead , When they made his certificate out it said cause of death COVID , Becuase at the time he was riddled with bullets he happened to be Covid positive ..





I Have seen my own mother develop blood cancer since she got the jab



As Snoozy says its a matter of time No irony at all BobThey did plaster most death certificates with COVID as the cause of death . Instead of putting the real cause of death and adding covid positive .One bloke got shot 20 times by USA Cops , Shot stone cold dead , When they made his certificate out it said cause of death COVID , Becuase at the time he was riddled with bullets he happened to be Covid positive ..I Have seen my own mother develop blood cancer since she got the jabAs Snoozy says its a matter of time Logged

BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 37





Posts: 37 Re: All you jabbed up people « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:07:13 AM » A friend or should I say an ex friend of mine lost a person he cared for due to her illnesses resulting in her being bed bound for near to 15 years.



Her body simply gave up under the huge strain of her escalating weight and bed sores.



On her death certificate, it was classed as Covid





It was not covid it was the obesity and the shutdown of her vital organs Logged