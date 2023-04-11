Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2023, 02:19:40 PM
Topic: All you jabbed up people
littlefatso
April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html    
Last Edit: Today at 06:41:21 AM by littlefatso
kippers
Reply #1 on: April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:
Logged
Bernie
Reply #2 on: April 11, 2023, 04:11:24 PM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 11, 2023, 11:41:48 AM
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.

As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #3 on: April 11, 2023, 07:39:30 PM
Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .  :like:



Quote from: kippers on April 11, 2023, 03:43:38 PM
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .

It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards  :wanker:

You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly

Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #4 on: April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM
 There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #5 on: April 11, 2023, 10:04:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.
Logged
Snoozy
Reply #6 on: April 12, 2023, 07:25:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 11, 2023, 10:04:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 11, 2023, 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.

Its coming
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #7 on: April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM
Basic fact from personal experince at work

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs "   Not a single person 

Loads of lads have said to me :

" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "
Logged
Snoozy
Reply #8 on: April 12, 2023, 09:56:25 PM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 12, 2023, 08:58:11 AM
Basic fact from personal experince at work

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs "   Not a single person 

Loads of lads have said to me :

" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "

👍👍👍
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:46:23 PM
Safe & Effective  klins
Logged
BMX Bandit

Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.

Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.

Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.


I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:38:51 AM
Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work

For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it


Logged
boro-bob
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:25:26 AM
People have been having complications with vaccines for years but it doesnt normally get reported. Out of the millions of people vaccinated each year the death rate directly due to them is minimal.
Logged
Premier League, you're having a laugh !!
BMX Bandit

Reply #13 on: Today at 12:33:11 PM
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 06:38:51 AM
Appreaciate what your saying Rick from your point of view there was nothing you could do regards to when they said certain people have to have it or no work

For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it





Absolutely.

Im in agreement
Logged
Bernie
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:05 PM
Quote from: BMX Bandit on Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM
Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.

Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.

Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.


I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.

Exactly the same for me.

I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.

Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.

Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:41:04 PM
What a load of shite. Steve Goldby will put you all right
Logged
