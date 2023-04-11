Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.
Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.
Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.
I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time.
Exactly the same for me.
I think i was due to get it in the Feb but i held out till summer (Had something like 10 different letters or texts reminding me i'd not had it). When it eventually became clear i would not be able to carry out my job (ie travel and go to companies offices) without it i went and had it.
Even then i was grilled by the staff as to why i was only having it then, and not months previously when they first sent for me.
Phone in on LBC this morning - caller after caller relating the health issues they have had since taking it. I hope the people damaged by it take the Vaccine manufacturers for millions.