I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "



" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "













Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co



100% Pure Blood and proud





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.



Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it? It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet. Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.



I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again. As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.

As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .



It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards



You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly



Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go . As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it . It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .

There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person



Loads of lads have said to me :



" I wont be taking any more "

" I wish I never got any "

" I have never been right since I got them "

" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "

Basic fact from personal experince at work Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs " Not a single person Loads of lads have said to me : " I wont be taking any more " " I wish I never got any " " I have never been right since I got them " " I only took em because I thought they would sack me " " I was going on holiday so I had to have it "

👍👍👍

Posts: 35 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM » Reluctantly Ive had two and I wont be having any more.



Working in my industry made it essential that I was jabbed. Visiting NYC last month meant I could go as I was jabbed.



Im not proud that Im jabbed, I dont feel any different, Ive not grown an extra arm or eye, and Ive had no health issues but I can guarantee, Ill never have any boosters.





I wish I hadnt but like I said, it was essential at the time. Logged

For me tho they based it all on lies , lie after lie after lie . You would still be around if you never took any as would millions of others . For me it was Sinister the whole lot of it





Logged

People have been having complications with vaccines for years but it doesnt normally get reported. Out of the millions of people vaccinated each year the death rate directly due to them is minimal.

Absolutely.



Absolutely. Im in agreement