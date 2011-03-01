Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All you jabbed up clowns  (Read 199 times)
littlefatso
« on: Yesterday at 11:41:48 AM »
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM »
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:11:24 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 11:41:48 AM
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.

As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:39:30 PM »
Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .  :like:



Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .

It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards  :wanker:

You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly

Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:03:08 PM »
 There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:25:19 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:04:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:03:08 PM
There is a rumour that billions and billions of people had this vaccine. I dont know how the morgues are coping with all the people its killed

MSM has covered it all up, sheeples. Let the scales from your snowflake woke eyes. The pandemic was a hoax.

Its coming
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:58:11 AM »
Basic fact from personal experince at work

Not a single person has said to me " I wished I had got the Jabs "   Not a single person 

Loads of lads have said to me :

" I wont be taking any more "
" I wish I never got any "
" I have never been right since I got them "
" I only took em because I thought they would sack me "
" I was going on holiday so I had to have it "
Logged
