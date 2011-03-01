littlefatso

Posts: 82 All you jabbed up clowns « on: Yesterday at 11:41:48 AM »



I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "



" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "













Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co



100% Pure Blood and proud





kippers

Posts: 3 610 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM »



It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.



Bernie

Posts: 7 912 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:11:24 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 11:41:48 AM



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.



littlefatso

Posts: 82 Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:39:30 PM »







Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM



Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .



It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards



You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly



