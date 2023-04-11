littlefatso

« on: Today at 11:41:48 AM »



I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "



" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "













Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co



100% Pure Blood and proud





Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:43:38 PM »



It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.



Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal Logged

Re: All you jabbed up clowns « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:11:24 PM »



I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.



As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London. I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London. Logged