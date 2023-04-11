Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All you jabbed up clowns  (Read 94 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 11:41:48 AM
There will be millions world wide in the same boat as this bloke .

I remember bell ends laughing at me saying " You won't be able to go on holiday "  souey

" Tin Foil Hat blah blah blah " You will wish you got a jab when you're on a ventilator "






Must be a 100% mug to even think of taking a trial injection on the say so of Johnson / Hancock and Co

100% Pure Blood and proud  :mido:


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11959425/Widower-BBC-presenter-died-jab-no-alternative-file-suit-against-AstraZeneca.html   

I had it - eventually - but only because at the time you couldn't go abroad without it and i needed to travel for work. Wouldn't have it again.

As for Piers Corbyn, i have a lot more time for him since i found out he has been out protesting against the drag shows for children that have taken place in London.
Fair do's Bernie some of my family got the jab I told em not to but there you go .  :like:



Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:43:38 PM
Only it wasnt on the sayso of Johnson/Hancock and co was it?

It was on thr advice of pretty much every medical professional on the planet.

Stick to your hrro Piers Corbyn pal  :like:



As for you it was Johnson and Hancock on the tv every night "scaring the life out of people " as Hancock put it .

It was Johnson / Hancock forcing millions to take it or lose their jobs the bastards  :wanker:

You must have been watching to much Doctor Hilary Shillary Jones on Breakfast telly

Just watch its just the start . Aggressive cancer rates will shoot up from now on . along with all the other serious adverse health issues related to them jabs .
