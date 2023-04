headset

Championship Tricky Treble Again !! « on: Today at 06:59:04 AM »



i was going for Blackburn to beat Hudds but im keeping away from the early kick-off.





Today's tricky includes Boro again



Hull City V Millwall - away win



Norwich V Rotherham - home win



Bristol City V Middlesbrough - away win





as always good luck lads and lasses if you are punting on this bank holiday Monday ..









https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures

