April 10, 2023, 12:18:52 PM
Author Topic: more labour ads to come - says Kier Starmer  (Read 73 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:48:27 AM »
EXCLUSIVE Tory fury at Labour attack advert claiming Rishi Sunak doesn't think child sex abusers should be jailed - as Keir Starmer says he makes 'absolutely zero apologies' for the posters, with MORE ads to come
Critics, including hardliners in his own party, described it as gutter politics
Starmer is standing by his party's stance and backs 'every word Labour has said'



i wonder what the 'rabid lefties' OTR will be saying about going gutter level mcl

no doubt as usual the fly me spin doctors will be out ..... monkey

as I've said in an earlier post the gloves seem to be coming off.....




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11954989/Tory-fury-attack-advert-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-does-not-think-child-sex-abusers-prison.html
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:53:05 AM »
Lib Labour Con

all cheeks of the same arse  :wanker: :unlike:

Sooner give Britain First a chance or some one similar instead of the usual shite time n time again
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:38 AM »
Starmer the king of telling whoppers  :wanker:

http://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872?s=20   
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:46 AM »
Depraved Lying Perverts  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
