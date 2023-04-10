headset

more labour ads to come - says Kier Starmer

Critics, including hardliners in his own party, described it as gutter politics

Starmer is standing by his party's stance and backs 'every word Labour has said'







i wonder what the 'rabid lefties' OTR will be saying about going gutter level



no doubt as usual the fly me spin doctors will be out .....



as I've said in an earlier post the gloves seem to be coming off.....









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11954989/Tory-fury-attack-advert-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-does-not-think-child-sex-abusers-prison.html

