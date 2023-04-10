headset

« on: Today at 06:35:19 AM »

Dolls at Essex pub seized because their presence was a suspected 'hate crime'

Suella Braverman is said to have been furious about the police's approach











Utter nonsense from the filth ---- when you hear the stories of people waiting hours or days/weeks for the filth to turn up for street crime burglaries etc...



i agree they have it touch and times but thedont help themselves sending 5 rozzers to pick up some gollywogs.......





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11954929/Suella-Braverman-scolds-police-force-sending-officers-seize-collection-golliwog-dolls.html

