April 10, 2023, 09:11:30 AM
Author Topic: FIVE officers to seize collection of golliwog dolls
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 06:35:19 AM »
Suella Braverman blasts police force for sending FIVE officers to seize collection of golliwog dolls from family pub as Home Office source warns they 'shouldn't be involved in this nonsense'
Dolls at Essex pub seized because their presence was a suspected 'hate crime'
Suella Braverman is said to have been furious about the police's approach


monkey


Utter nonsense from the filth ---- when you hear the stories of people waiting hours or days/weeks for the filth to turn up for street crime burglaries etc...

i agree they have it touch and times but thedont help themselves sending 5 rozzers to pick up some gollywogs.......rava


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11954929/Suella-Braverman-scolds-police-force-sending-officers-seize-collection-golliwog-dolls.html
