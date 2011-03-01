Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Labour has long been the Really Nasty Party.
« on: Yesterday at 05:59:47 AM »
Think Sir Keir Starmer is a total hypocrite? He doesnt

LABOUR has long been the Really Nasty Party.

Its spittle-flecked screams of Tory scum, racist and Nazi defile the Westminster cockpit of political debate.


It looks like the gloves are coming off...........monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21992923/sir-keir-starmer-election-poster-huge-hypocrisy-trevor-kavanagh/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:24:19 PM »
 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

Sat laughing my tits off here.  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Fuck me  :nige:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:14:06 PM »
Nobody more full of hatred than the left. Just look at Bore me when a Tory politician dies.

Vile doesn't even come into it........yet they honestly think they are the good, tolerant people.

Staggering.
