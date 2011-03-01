Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 10, 2023, 07:20:54 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labour has long been the Really Nasty Party.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Labour has long been the Really Nasty Party. (Read 75 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 772
Labour has long been the Really Nasty Party.
«
on:
Today
at 05:59:47 AM »
Think Sir Keir Starmer is a total hypocrite? He doesnt
LABOUR has long been the Really Nasty Party.
Its spittle-flecked screams of Tory scum, racist and Nazi defile the Westminster cockpit of political debate.
It looks like the gloves are coming off...........
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21992923/sir-keir-starmer-election-poster-huge-hypocrisy-trevor-kavanagh/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 025
Re: Labour has long been the Really Nasty Party.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:24:19 PM »
Sat laughing my tits off here.
Fuck me
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...