Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 909





Posts: 7 909 Albie Senior - Comedian « on: Today at 01:36:18 PM »



Looks like a sophisticated night out



"Coming to a venue near you".......as long as you live in Trimdon, Stockton or Newton Aycliffe



Would never have guessed what song that disco beat was going to turn into......





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRTPFKvg7do





Anyone ever seen this chap? From Teesside apparently.Looks like a sophisticated night out"Coming to a venue near you".......as long as you live in Trimdon, Stockton or Newton AycliffeWould never have guessed what song that disco beat was going to turn into...... Logged