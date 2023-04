headset

jonny Howson remains positive ! « on: Yesterday at 10:38:15 AM »



live on the box -a big thumbs up from me for those going to the game with a dodgy kick-off time and bank holiday to boot...... top supporters.....



we need to get the two recent defeats out the system.....





predictions to follow once the teams are announced - id expect some changes to be made......... UTB



follow follow follow.............







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jonny-howson-wants-use-burnley-26659765 a big result is needed tomorrow at Bristol City ..............

Re: jonny Howson remains positive ! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 AM » Sadly it looks like Boro's form has seen its peak and that's that for me . Probably still scrape into the play off's though it won't be a success their is a few other teams hitting their top form now looks like another season in the chumps