April 09, 2023, 08:56:41 PM
Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng
Author
Topic: Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng (Read 135 times)
headset
Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng
good to hear colin is back in the game ..........
I seem to remember the ex-board legend *Liddle Towers* singing the praises of cols over the years....
If your reading this i bet you now look back and think what were you eating ......
Never mind he seems to have up his game and got the dishcloth out the dirty ba$tard :
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/beloved-chinese-colin-chengs-claws-26641522
littlefatso
Re: Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng
Bernie
Re: Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng
Some people will eat any old slops and not know any better.
Love the fact they are talking about a three star hygeine rating as though it's a real success
Who would want to eat from somewhere where cleanliness was "Generally satisfactory"
headset
Re: Beloved Chinese Colin Cheng
food & portions fit for a king - col always looks after me!
............ he once said if my memory is serving me right ...: :
