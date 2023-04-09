Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: easter sunday tricky treble!!!  (Read 92 times)
« on: Today at 10:13:29 AM »
happy easter folks.........................................i hope the easter bunny has left you plenty of chocolate eggs mcl

be rude not to log on and give you all a super Sunday tricky treble in the live sky games.................


going with the daddy bet again and three draws this easter Sunday.


Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace - (d)

Liverpool Vs Arsenal - (d)

Dundee United Vs Hibernian -(d)


Happy punting and good luck to all you lot that will be having a punt today! :beer:




https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:48:55 PM »
are you ready for today's premier league big one lads & lasses.....

Liverpool to trouble Arsenal's title hopes/push..... they will still go on to bag it IMO but Liverpool should hold them to the draw......

I've a goldY horn on Jota 2-2 for the super sunday clash.....

VVD to score anytime...

Jesus to notch one for Arsenal.

YNWA....


Good to see the dirties get a good hiding off Palace today ...fingers are crossed they are heading back to the championship....... we all hate Leeds,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, :beer:


https://www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-arsenal/464930
