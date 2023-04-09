happy easter folks.........................................i hope the easter bunny has left you plenty of chocolate eggsbe rude not to log on and give you all a super Sunday tricky treble in the live sky games.................going with the daddy bet again and three draws this easter Sunday.Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace - (d)Liverpool Vs Arsenal - (d)Dundee United Vs Hibernian -(d)Happy punting and good luck to all you lot that will be having a punt today!

Liverpool to trouble Arsenal's title hopes/push..... they will still go on to bag it IMO but Liverpool should hold them to the draw......



I've a goldY horn on Jota 2-2 for the super sunday clash.....



VVD to score anytime...



Jesus to notch one for Arsenal.



YNWA....





Good to see the dirties get a good hiding off Palace today ...fingers are crossed they are heading back to the championship....... we all hate Leeds,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,





