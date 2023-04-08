headset

Online



Posts: 6 753





Posts: 6 753 Celtic Vs Rangers Sky 12.30 « on: Today at 09:43:47 AM »



Cmon Rangers!







one for the bluenoses ..time to oil the throat before kick off......



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-



bank holiday fierce derby clash ......can the gers put one over on dirty Celtic...Cmon Rangers!one for the bluenoses ..time to oil the throat before kick off...... Logged