come on leaps and bounds under Pep this year.... starting to pay back some of that huge transfer fee they paid for him..... Haarland will know doubt win player of the Year but Jack will be up there as will a few of the Arsenal players especially if they bag the league under Arteta.



I've always like Grealish bar him going down a bit easy...he is top draw for me....needs to do it more often England shirt....



he is now in the papers for the right reasons as well....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11946703/IAN-LADYMAN-No-one-mocks-Jack-Grealish-thats-Pep-Guardiola.html









