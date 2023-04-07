Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2023, 09:33:22 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gutter Level Labour !!!  (Read 377 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 784


View Profile
« on: April 07, 2023, 07:27:18 AM »
Labour blasted for 'gutter politics' attack on Rishi Sunak which maliciously claimed the PM doesn't believe that child sex abusers should be jailed
Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'
Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed



Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself  come out with those comments is disgraceful.

SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......


shocking!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2023, 07:51:16 AM »
Starmer turned a blind eye to the grooming gangs  :wanker:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 913


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2023, 09:56:02 AM »
Disgusting...even some Labour fan boys like Kevin Maguire have condemned it.

 :unlike:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 07, 2023, 11:10:08 AM »
Racist Scum off our streets!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 100


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 07, 2023, 11:31:42 AM »
If the Tories had any balls they would be going after Starmer now this disgusting Labour gutter ad has appeared. What did he know about the Muslim grooming gangs or Jimmy Saville?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 913


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 07, 2023, 01:03:53 PM »
"Accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex offenders to be jailed, in a week where the news is dominated by Asian grooming gangs, doesnt just affect the Tories. It impacts all South Asians, by placing us under suspicion and subject to crude innuendos"

Hard left loyalist Ash Sarker on twitter
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 100


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 07, 2023, 01:16:54 PM »
Very true Bernie. It should make it clear that it was men of Pakistani origin involved. Not other men of Asian heritage.
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 08, 2023, 09:55:30 AM »
It's all turned out to be a spectacular own goal  rava rava :alf:
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 08, 2023, 10:12:22 AM »
 lost lost lost lost souey souey souey rava


Sentencing rules are set by the Sentencing Council and prosecuting rules set by the Crown Prosecution Service. Both set their current rules for sexual assault of children in 2013. The head of the Crown Prosecution Service sat on the Sentencing Council in 2013. It was Sir Softie Keir Starmer himself
Logged
littlefatso
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:53:40 PM »
Wonder if he was ferried in on a charity funded water taxi  souey :wanker:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 784


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:06:34 AM »
the dirty ba$tard only got 10yr for rape.......... must have had a good brief ..... desrves hanging if not a 20 yr starting term in jail....


the only good nonce is a dead nonce don't forget!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22020471/paedo-raped-schoolgirl-12-kings-cross-jailed/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 