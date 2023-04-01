Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gutter Level Labour !!!  (Read 231 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 AM »
Labour blasted for 'gutter politics' attack on Rishi Sunak which maliciously claimed the PM doesn't believe that child sex abusers should be jailed
Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'
Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed



Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself  come out with those comments is disgraceful.

SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......


shocking!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:51:16 AM »
Starmer turned a blind eye to the grooming gangs  :wanker:
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 AM »
Disgusting...even some Labour fan boys like Kevin Maguire have condemned it.

 :unlike:
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 AM »
Racist Scum off our streets!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 AM »
If the Tories had any balls they would be going after Starmer now this disgusting Labour gutter ad has appeared. What did he know about the Muslim grooming gangs or Jimmy Saville?
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:03:53 PM »
"Accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex offenders to be jailed, in a week where the news is dominated by Asian grooming gangs, doesnt just affect the Tories. It impacts all South Asians, by placing us under suspicion and subject to crude innuendos"

Hard left loyalist Ash Sarker on twitter
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 PM »
Very true Bernie. It should make it clear that it was men of Pakistani origin involved. Not other men of Asian heritage.
littlefatso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:55:30 AM »
It's all turned out to be a spectacular own goal  rava rava :alf:
littlefatso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:12:22 AM »
 lost lost lost lost souey souey souey rava


Sentencing rules are set by the Sentencing Council and prosecuting rules set by the Crown Prosecution Service. Both set their current rules for sexual assault of children in 2013. The head of the Crown Prosecution Service sat on the Sentencing Council in 2013. It was Sir Softie Keir Starmer himself
