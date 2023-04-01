headset

« on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 AM »

Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'

Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed







Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself come out with those comments is disgraceful.



SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......





shocking!!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html





Bill Buxton

Re: Gutter Level Labour !!!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 AM »

If the Tories had any balls they would be going after Starmer now this disgusting Labour gutter ad has appeared. What did he know about the Muslim grooming gangs or Jimmy Saville?

Bernie

Re: Gutter Level Labour !!!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:03:53 PM »

"Accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex offenders to be jailed, in a week where the news is dominated by Asian grooming gangs, doesnt just affect the Tories. It impacts all South Asians, by placing us under suspicion and subject to crude innuendos"



Hard left loyalist Ash Sarker on twitter Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Gutter Level Labour !!!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 PM »

Very true Bernie. It should make it clear that it was men of Pakistani origin involved. Not other men of Asian heritage.