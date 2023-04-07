Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gutter Level Labour !!!  (Read 110 times)
Labour blasted for 'gutter politics' attack on Rishi Sunak which maliciously claimed the PM doesn't believe that child sex abusers should be jailed
Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'
Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed



Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself  come out with those comments is disgraceful.

SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......


shocking!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html
Starmer turned a blind eye to the grooming gangs  :wanker:
Disgusting...even some Labour fan boys like Kevin Maguire have condemned it.

Racist Scum off our streets!
If the Tories had any balls they would be going after Starmer now this disgusting Labour gutter ad has appeared. What did he know about the Muslim grooming gangs or Jimmy Saville?
"Accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex offenders to be jailed, in a week where the news is dominated by Asian grooming gangs, doesnt just affect the Tories. It impacts all South Asians, by placing us under suspicion and subject to crude innuendos"

Hard left loyalist Ash Sarker on twitter
Very true Bernie. It should make it clear that it was men of Pakistani origin involved. Not other men of Asian heritage.
