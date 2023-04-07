Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gutter Level Labour !!!  (Read 52 times)
« on: Today at 07:27:18 AM »
Labour blasted for 'gutter politics' attack on Rishi Sunak which maliciously claimed the PM doesn't believe that child sex abusers should be jailed
Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'
Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed



Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself  come out with those comments is disgraceful.

SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......


shocking!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:16 AM »
Starmer turned a blind eye to the grooming gangs  :wanker:
