Labour was accused of 'pandering to prejudice' and engaging in 'gutter politics'

Advert put out claiming the PM does not believe sex abusers should be jailed







Jesus Christ........ you expect comments like that from Westy and his lot OTR but to see the party itself come out with those comments is disgraceful.



SHAME ON LABOUR AND ITS SUPPORTERS......





shocking!!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11947609/Labour-blasted-attack-claiming-Rishi-Sunak-doesnt-believe-sex-abusers-jailed.html





