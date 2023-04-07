Yes, folks, it is a good Friday bonus tricky for you all....
as ever I will start off with a couple of nags to get this bank holiday underway
an n e/w barney rubble.
Newcastle 1.15......... Dear My Friend
Newcastle 1.50 ......... New Definition
Now for today's tricky ----its a 4 fold involving the championship top 6 sides .........
they say never bet on the Boro - not today lads and lasses im on them to round the day off with a winning 4 fold ...
Millwall V Luton - Draw.
Blackburn V Norwich - Draw.
Sheff Utd V Wigan - Home Win
Middlesbrough V Burnley - Home Win.
