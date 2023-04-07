headset

Championship Tricky 4 Fold !!



as ever I will start off with a couple of nags to get this bank holiday underway



an n e/w barney rubble.



Newcastle 1.15......... Dear My Friend



Newcastle 1.50 ......... New Definition





Now for today's tricky ----its a 4 fold involving the championship top 6 sides .........



they say never bet on the Boro - not today lads and lasses im on them to round the day off with a winning 4 fold ...





Millwall V Luton - Draw.



Blackburn V Norwich - Draw.



Sheff Utd V Wigan - Home Win



Middlesbrough V Burnley - Home Win.





good luck to any lads and lasses if you're punting today ...





https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures



