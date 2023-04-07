Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Championship Tricky 4 Fold !!  (Read 83 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:43:02 AM »
Yes, folks, it is a good Friday bonus tricky for you all....

as ever I will start off with a couple of nags to get this bank holiday underway

an n e/w barney rubble.

Newcastle 1.15......... Dear My Friend

Newcastle 1.50 ......... New Definition


Now for today's tricky ----its a 4 fold involving the championship top 6 sides .........

they say never bet on the Boro - not today lads and lasses im on them to round the day off with a winning 4 fold ...monkey


Millwall V Luton - Draw.

Blackburn V Norwich - Draw.

Sheff Utd V Wigan - Home Win

Middlesbrough V Burnley - Home Win.


good luck to any lads and lasses if you're punting today ...:like:


https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:09 AM »
7/4 ish for a Boro win  :mido:   tempting 
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:46:16 AM »
NAG Tip of the day

Solid each way chances here  :alastair:

First Emperor 14:05 Lingfield @ 40/1
