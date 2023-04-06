headset

Offline



Posts: 6 738





Posts: 6 738 Michael Carrick hails fantastic Marcus Forss « on: Today at 08:03:25 AM »



fingers crossed the is more to come from him as a player and goalscorer in a boro shirt...





definitely, a successful signing that needs to carry on his form into next season and not drop off the radar as a one-season wonder





Huge game to come against Burnley tomorrow night - a near full house with it and decent number of dingles making the trip to Boro...... should ramp up the atmosphere...





CMON BORO!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carrick-hails-fantastic-marcus-26639315#comments-wrapper

proving to be a useful asset to Boro .....10 goals is not to be sniffed at....fingers crossed the is more to come from him as a player and goalscorer in a boro shirt...definitely, a successful signing that needs to carry on his form into next season and not drop off the radar as a one-season wonderHuge game to come against Burnley tomorrow night - a near full house with it and decent number of dingles making the trip to Boro...... should ramp up the atmosphere...CMON BORO! Logged