Michael Carrick hails fantastic Marcus Forss
« on: Today at 08:03:25 AM »
proving to be a useful asset to Boro .....10 goals is not to be sniffed at....

fingers crossed the is more to come from him as a player and goalscorer in a boro shirt...


definitely, a successful signing that needs to carry on his form into next season and not drop off the radar as a one-season wonder


Huge game to come against Burnley tomorrow night - a near full house with it and decent number of dingles making the trip to Boro...... should ramp up the atmosphere...


CMON BORO!  :mido:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carrick-hails-fantastic-marcus-26639315#comments-wrapper
