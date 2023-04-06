proving to be a useful asset to Boro .....10 goals is not to be sniffed at....
fingers crossed the is more to come from him as a player and goalscorer in a boro shirt...
definitely, a successful signing that needs to carry on his form into next season and not drop off the radar as a one-season wonder
Huge game to come against Burnley tomorrow night - a near full house with it and decent number of dingles making the trip to Boro...... should ramp up the atmosphere...
CMON BORO! https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carrick-hails-fantastic-marcus-26639315#comments-wrapper