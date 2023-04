headset

Online



Posts: 6 736





Posts: 6 736 Damning stats show how Chelsea « on: Today at 07:50:52 AM »





the only comical side to it is it is happening at Chelsea.......





i hope they sink further....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/21950225/potter-stats-chelsea-3m-win-1m-goal/ Like with the Geordies, i have no time for Chelsea the cockney ba$tards - the money they spunked on Potter is outrageous and just shows the gap in football.... the numbers in the article are frightening and that's to land a manager and then bin him off.....the only comical side to it is it is happening at Chelsea.......i hope they sink further.... Logged