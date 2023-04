headset

Royalty still needs watering down but the monercy needs to stay ...IMO...



good to have another bank holiday ....thanks to charlie taking the crown...



still think William and Kate would have been a bettwr option to take the monerky into the modern era.







Long Live the King Though.....



Rule Brittania ...







