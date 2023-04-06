Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2023, 10:35:59 PM
Author Topic: Inside first migrant barge housing migrants  (Read 176 times)
headset
« on: April 06, 2023, 06:50:29 AM »
critics call cruel  but its complete with a games room and a gym

cruel my arse it's still spoiling the 'rats'......

had they come in the correct and safe way .... this type of accommodation would be suitable until a property can be sought/found for them.....


Don't forget they get tents/camps in other countries its only us dafy F00kes that give the illegals hotels etch and leave our own on the streets and rely on foodbanks that many of the soft 'lefties' love to promote................................


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21957789/inside-barge-housing-migrants-with-luxury-facilities/
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: April 06, 2023, 07:07:41 AM »
They going to keep on flooding in they know what awaits them once thy get the golden ticket to stay

As the lad shows in the video below watch all 3 parts for the full score


Rewarded with :

Free House for 7 years 

Free Gas 

Free Electric 

Free Council Tax 

Free decorating 

Free food 

All paid for by yours truly via the crooked slime of Serco who are paid by Sunak and Co - Tax Cash as usual

https://twitter.com/LordSimon20/status/1631765914352795649?s=20         

http://twitter.com/LordSimon20/status/1631765914352795649?s=20       
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: April 06, 2023, 11:04:26 AM »
Far too palatial if you ask me. Put them on old rust buckets anchored in Tees Bay.
Logged
headset
« Reply #3 on: April 06, 2023, 03:30:40 PM »
'I'd rather be homeless than live on a barge': Migrants threaten to disappear onto the streets rather than be housed on 500-bed Dorset 'flotel' amid backlash at ship docked in holiday hotspot that may open before summer season................


one of them is not happy and the comments gave me a giggle ------Thought they were happy to get onto boats. monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11945147/Backlash-against-migrant-barge-middle-holiday-hotspot-Dorset.html#comments
Logged
Spidoolie
« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2023, 03:44:14 PM »
I don't have a problem with genuine refugees or asylum seekers who go through the right channels but some people lose sight of the fact that these fuckers break the law the moment they step ashore, hence the term 'Illegal' immigrants.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: April 06, 2023, 04:38:21 PM »
I think the correct term should be gimmigrants.
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:47 PM »
Camelot Castle the supposed birth place of King Arthur !!! They got a phone call most likely from Serco as I have mentioned them fuckers above . The Castle was asked would you be interested in a shit load of money to put the scroungers up  lost Castle was told just sack all your staff we will supply a few cleaners  lost

Luckily the Castle said fuck off  



watch :

http://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1579537672074297361?s=20  


The beautiful castle








If anyone thinks the fucking Tories or Labour have any intention of stopping these scruffy scrounging cunts from coming here they are living in cuckoo land .

No wonder they are flooding in with the chance of staying in castles now ffs  :wanker:
Logged
