Inside first migrant barge housing migrants « on: Today at 06:50:29 AM »



cruel my arse it's still spoiling the 'rats'......



had they come in the correct and safe way .... this type of accommodation would be suitable until a property can be sought/found for them.....





Don't forget they get tents/camps in other countries its only us dafy F00kes that give the illegals hotels etch and leave our own on the streets and rely on foodbanks that many of the soft 'lefties' love to promote................................





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21957789/inside-barge-housing-migrants-with-luxury-facilities/







