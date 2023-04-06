Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Inside first migrant barge housing migrants  (Read 31 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:50:29 AM »
critics call cruel  but its complete with a games room and a gym

cruel my arse it's still spoiling the 'rats'......

had they come in the correct and safe way .... this type of accommodation would be suitable until a property can be sought/found for them.....


Don't forget they get tents/camps in other countries its only us dafy F00kes that give the illegals hotels etch and leave our own on the streets and rely on foodbanks that many of the soft 'lefties' love to promote................................


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21957789/inside-barge-housing-migrants-with-luxury-facilities/
littlefatso

« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:07:41 AM »
They going to keep on flooding in they know what awaits them once thy get the golden ticket to stay

As the lad shows in the video below watch all 3 parts for the full score


Rewarded with :

Free House for 7 years 

Free Gas 

Free Electric 

Free Council Tax 

Free decorating 

Free food 

All paid for by yours truly via the crooked slime of Serco who are paid by Sunak and Co - Tax Cash as usual

https://twitter.com/LordSimon20/status/1631765914352795649?s=20         

http://twitter.com/LordSimon20/status/1631765914352795649?s=20       
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM »
Far too palatial if you ask me. Put them on old rust buckets anchored in Tees Bay.
