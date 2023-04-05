littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 36





Posts: 36 The Donald « on: Yesterday at 06:45:28 PM »



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11938561/Trump-LEAVES-Trump-Tower-way-Manhattan-court.html





So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades ago



America is a full on Banana Republic now !!!



Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .





How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by Monica



How come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret ops



How come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on them





United Banana Republic states





It's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war







So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades agoAmerica is a full on Banana Republic now !!!Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by MonicaHow come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret opsHow come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on themUnited Banana Republic statesIt's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 035





Posts: 1 035 Re: The Donald « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 PM » Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible. Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 552





Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 552Infant Herpes Re: The Donald « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:46:49 AM » Trump hasn't been charged with paying anybody off, you painfully thick cunt. The main charge is falsifying business accounts. What Biden, or Clinton, or Ronald fucking McDonald might have done is a matter for American law to deal with. The fact that they haven't been charged with anything suggests there isn't enough evidence to proceed. Trump will be found innocent, or guilty according to the evidence. Nothing more, nothing less. The stuff about political bias is nothing more than shit flinging. An attempt to obscure the fact that this is a legal matter. Nothing to do with lefties, or the woke, or political correctness gone mad. Trump's dishonesty is well documented from well before he became a poster boy for the alt right. In fact, from when he was mates with the Clintons. You painfully thick cunt. Logged I know where you live

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 36





Posts: 36 Re: The Donald « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:35:32 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 01:46:49 AM Trump hasn't been charged with paying anybody off, you painfully thick cunt. The main charge is falsifying business accounts. What Biden, or Clinton, or Ronald fucking McDonald might have done is a matter for American law to deal with. The fact that they haven't been charged with anything suggests there isn't enough evidence to proceed. Trump will be found innocent, or guilty according to the evidence. Nothing more, nothing less. The stuff about political bias is nothing more than shit flinging. An attempt to obscure the fact that this is a legal matter. Nothing to do with lefties, or the woke, or political correctness gone mad. Trump's dishonesty is well documented from well before he became a poster boy for the alt right. In fact, from when he was mates with the Clintons. You painfully thick cunt.









Full list of Donald Trump's charges as former US president pleads not guilty to 34 felonies

The charges he faces relate to hush money payments dating from 2016, during the presidential campaign, to cover allegations he had an extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.













I Truly despise leftist pavement stains giving it large thinking they know it all





"You painfully thick cunt" as you put it











Night shifts nearly over nothing better than being paid to humiliate extreme lefties





Don't be a Wally Olly





Full list of Donald Trump's charges as former US president pleads not guilty to 34 feloniesThe charges he faces relate todating from 2016, during the presidential campaign, to cover allegations he had an extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.I Truly despise leftist pavement stains giving it large thinking they know it all"You painfully thick cunt" as you put itNight shifts nearly over nothing better than being paid to humiliate extreme leftiesDon't be a Wally Olly « Last Edit: Today at 04:51:11 AM by littlefatso » Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 36





Posts: 36 Re: The Donald « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:45:51 AM »





2 proper whoppers in the net





Olly the wally and myboro









2 proper whoppers in the netOlly the wally and myboro « Last Edit: Today at 04:50:35 AM by littlefatso » Logged