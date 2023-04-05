Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 05, 2023, 04:32:41 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Donald
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Donald (Read 75 times)
littlefatso
and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 34
The Donald
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:28 PM »
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11938561/Trump-LEAVES-Trump-Tower-way-Manhattan-court.html
So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades ago
America is a full on Banana Republic now !!!
Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .
How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by Monica
How come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret ops
How come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on them
United Banana Republic states
It's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 1 035
Re: The Donald
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:13 PM »
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible.
Logged
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 34
Re: The Donald
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:41:32 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 11:54:13 PM
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible.
No need to re write it lefty
Ill put it in pictures for you
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 552
Infant Herpes
Re: The Donald
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:46:49 AM »
Trump hasn't been charged with paying anybody off, you painfully thick cunt. The main charge is falsifying business accounts. What Biden, or Clinton, or Ronald fucking McDonald might have done is a matter for American law to deal with. The fact that they haven't been charged with anything suggests there isn't enough evidence to proceed. Trump will be found innocent, or guilty according to the evidence. Nothing more, nothing less. The stuff about political bias is nothing more than shit flinging. An attempt to obscure the fact that this is a legal matter. Nothing to do with lefties, or the woke, or political correctness gone mad. Trump's dishonesty is well documented from well before he became a poster boy for the alt right. In fact, from when he was mates with the Clintons. You painfully thick cunt.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...