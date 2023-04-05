Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2023, 12:50:36 AM
Author Topic: The Donald  (Read 44 times)
littlefatso

« on: Yesterday at 06:45:28 PM »
 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11938561/Trump-LEAVES-Trump-Tower-way-Manhattan-court.html     


So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades ago 

America is a full on Banana Republic now !!!

Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .


How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by Monica 

How come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret ops 

How come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on them 


United Banana Republic states  :wanker:


It's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war  :wanker: :wanker:
myboro
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 PM »
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible. 
littlefatso

« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:32 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 11:54:13 PM
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible. 



No need to re write it lefty 

Ill put it in pictures for you  :wanker:
