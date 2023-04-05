Welcome,
April 05, 2023, 12:50:30 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Donald
Author
Topic: The Donald (Read 43 times)
littlefatso
The Donald
Yesterday
at 06:45:28 PM »
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11938561/Trump-LEAVES-Trump-Tower-way-Manhattan-court.html
So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades ago
America is a full on Banana Republic now !!!
Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .
How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by Monica
How come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret ops
How come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on them
United Banana Republic states
It's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war
myboro
Re: The Donald
Yesterday
at 11:54:13 PM »
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible.
littlefatso
Re: The Donald
Today
at 12:41:32 AM »
Yesterday
at 11:54:13 PM
Can you rewrite that in sentences please so a real response is possible.
No need to re write it lefty
Ill put it in pictures for you
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
