ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

ComeOnBoro.com

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

The Donald Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The Donald (Read 24 times) 0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic. littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 33





Posts: 33 The Donald « on: Today at 06:45:28 PM »



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11938561/Trump-LEAVES-Trump-Tower-way-Manhattan-court.html





So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades ago



America is a full on Banana Republic now !!!



Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .





How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by Monica



How come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret ops



How come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on them





United Banana Republic states





It's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war







So they have roped in Donald Trump on trumped up charges of paying of some old boiler he might have banged a few decades agoAmerica is a full on Banana Republic now !!!Only one reason they have roped in trump that being he is going to smash the Vile left democrats in the next election . This is the last chuck of the dice to stop him .How come Clinton never got roped in for his dealings with getting sucked off under the desk by MonicaHow come his disgusting wife never got roped in for all the dodgy shit she got up to like the email scandals the leaving US troops behind to die on secret opsHow come Both the Biden's ain't been roped in for the mountains of shit they have on themUnited Banana Republic statesIt's all going to backfire the Donald will come out stronger with even more support and win massive in the next election . can't come soon enough either cos that kid sniffer in charge now is sending us all into thermo nuclear war Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

